Blood Culture Tests Market 2025 By Top Manufacturers Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Alere, Bruker

Blood culture tests are widely used to detect the presence of foreign invaders, i.e. fungi or bacteria in blood samples. These cultures are collected for testing in order to check the cause of various infections inpatient. As per the article published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, every year, more than 20 million blood cultures are ordered in the U.S. alone.

Market Dynamics

Technological advancements are expected to be a major factor driving the market growth. Advancement in technologies has helped this field to provide better accuracy, reliability in disease diagnosis and to avoid unnecessary healthcare costs. For instance, an introduction of an automated microbial detection system, BacT ALERT 3D (bioM?rieux) allows immediate bottle recognition with a low false positive rate and rapid response rate. This system is easy to use, save time, and prevent major test errors. Similarly, development of technologies targeted real-time PCR technique, and peptide nucleic acid fluorescent in situ hybridization (PNA-FISH) plays a strategic role in fostering the change of blood culture industry towards better health outcomes.

Know More|Check For Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018816

In addition, rising number of hospital admissions has led to rise in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections. For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), hospital-acquired infection is the most frequent adverse event in healthcare delivery across the globe. The organization stated that of the 100 hospitalized patients, 10 in developing and 7 in developed region acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection every year. Thus, the demand for effective and advanced blood testing techniques appear to be growing at strong growth rate for the treatment and diagnosis of various infectious diseases, augmenting the market growth. On contrary, the market has been stifled by some key barriers to growth. The foremost among these is the strict regulatory requirements and a high cost for some laboratory methods.

Product Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is categorized into instrument, consumables, and services. Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the total market, captured more than 56% in 2017. This segment is further classified into Media, Assay kits and reagents, and Accessories. Whereas, instrument segment is divided into laboratory equipment and automated blood culture systems. Depending upon technique, the market is segmented as conventional and automated. With the convergence of various scientific and technological breakthroughs, the pace of automated blood culture test segment is accelerating.

Check for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018816

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Blood Culture Tests Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Blood Culture Tests Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Blood Culture Tests Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Blood Culture Tests Market Overview

5.2 Global Blood Culture Tests Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Blood Culture Tests Market

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018816

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.