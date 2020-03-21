Blood/IV Warmers Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global blood/IV warmers market size was estimated at USD 662 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Rise in surgical procedures worldwide, along with growing incidence of road accident fatalities is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, rising demand of blood/IV warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors is expected to further fuel the growth in near future.

Hypothermia is among the top risk factors that can result in fatalities among patients of physical trauma. In U.S., an estimated 10 to 12 million incidents of hypothermia along with another 2 to 3 million incidents of hyperpyrexia were observed in 2016. Factors, such as blood loss due to injury/shock, extreme environments, infectious disease epidemic, natural calamities, physical trauma, and hypothermia caused by infusion of cold stored blood/IV, increases the risk of fatality. It has been observed that in U.S. out of few million incidents of IV induced hypothermia, 75.0% cases are caused in ambulatory settings. In order to prevent risk due to blood/IV induced hypothermia, portable blood/IV warmers have witnessed an increasing demand in U.S. and European Union (EU) since 2010, thereby driving the growth of the market for blood/IV warmers.

Over 70.0% of patient warming demands in U.S. are met in hospitals, whereas the rest are met in remote centers, such as ambulatory services and others. Surgical procedures and hospital stays are the biggest factor that demand infusion of IV solutions or blood transfusion. In order to prevent transfusion/infusion induced hypothermia, blood/IV warmers have traditionally played an important role in preventing fatalities among citizens of developed nations.

Furthermore, many surgical procedures require transplantation and implants that are often maintained well below regular body temperature in order to control microbial infection. Introduction of such implants are observed to reduce the body temperature of the patient, thereby requiring patient heating systems. Additionally, weaker patients find it difficult to regulate their body temperature and therefore, require body warming devices to help them recover better and reduce the risk of complications.

By product type, the blood/IV warmers market is categorized into portable and non-portable devices. Portable blood/IV warmers held the largest market share in terms of value in 2018. The volume demand is expected to remain slightly higher than non-portable devices in the forthcoming years. A majority of the demand comes from ambulatory/paramedic services, rescue forces, and defence sectors. In addition, growing demand from remote clinics and emergency centres is also expected to drive the segment growth.

Non-portable devices are anticipated to register significant rise in demand over the forecast period. These devices are either direct infusion line warmers or heating plates/platforms that warm the IV solution and blood bags to room temperature.

By end use, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory services, defence services, and search and rescue operations/services. In terms of market value, hospital institutions held the largest market share in 2018, as these devices cater to majority of the population at any given time. In terms of sheer volume of blood and IV infusion, hospitals is observed to be the largest consumer segment in the market. Furthermore, hospital institutions are considered as large buyers having steady long-term contracts with suppliers that manufacture blood/IV warming devices allowing for greater negotiating power and provides a large market for product after sale services.

In terms of market value, defense medical services held the second largest market share followed by ambulatory services at third position. Although the volume of device consumed by ambulatory services is much higher, many ambulatory services are run by hospital institutions and act as an extension of hospital services. Hence pure play emergency services rank at third position in terms of market revenue for blood/IV warmers.

North America registered maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to witness growth in future as well owing to the high cost of medical devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidence of surgical procedures/hospital visits. In addition, growing number of product development in patient temperature control system is also expected to drive the regional growth. Increased spending on defense sector in addition to the spending on search and rescue emergency services have resulted in growing demand for blood/IV warmers. The geographical location of this region results in an extremely cold weather patterns that render the region prone to cyclone, blizzards, and heavy snow. Numerous fatalities attributed to extreme snow/frost related incidents are anticipated to drive the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, owing to rising presence of quality medical device manufacturers, increased awareness, increased medical expenditure, and demand from remote emergency healthcare and defense sectors to name a few. Moreover, rising number of surgeries in Asia Pacific owing to the larger population and increasing incidence of accidental injuries are some of the key factors driving regional demand for Blood/IV warmers.

Few significant market players include Stryker, Belmont Medical, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Mennen Medical, and Smiths Medical. These players focus on growth strategies, such as new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, business expansions into emerging markets, and other strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Smiths Medical Hotline brand of blood/IV warmer is among the most promoted devices in the medical expo community. Hotlines Level 1 product is a non-portable blood/IV warmer system that provides consistent warming of fluid without heat loss due to line cool down. The Hotline products have been commonly used across surgical rooms in U.S., allowing Smiths Medical to garner a significant market presence in the western world.

