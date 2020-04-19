Bobst to present new label and packaging technology

Bobst is promising to introduce new label and packaging production dependent on ‘pioneering technology’.

Together with the Revo partners and Mouvent, a joint endeavor task spend significant time in inkjet printing, Bobst is to have an open house in Florence, Italy uncovering these advancements toward the beginning of April

Amid the open house, Bobst will reveal two world debut start to finish systems and three world debut breakthrough innovations, which the company stated will, ‘reform the guidelines and the elements of the labels and packaging industry.’

This incorporate will incorporate exhibiting how to manage jobs from one single label to one million names, from print to reproduce, and from generation in one nation to numerous nations with the best color consistency of any Pantone at the most reduced conceivable expenses.

The agenda will combine short addresses and shows that will range over all Revo accomplices,Mouvent digital inkjet printing, the Revo digital flexo process and converting technologies. Revo partners include Apex, AVT, DuPont, Esko, Flint Group, Sacia Flex, Stora Enso, UPM Raflatac, X-rite Pantone and Bobst.

Bobst stated: ‘Brands need to adapt to the changes of a new business reality. Market granularity, clear brand identities and holistic sustainability are the new challenges for the future of the packaging industry.’