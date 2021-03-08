Body Composition Analyzers Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% By 2025 | Bodystat, COSMED, Hologic, Inbody, RJL, SELVAS, Tanita

Body composition analysis involves a series of tests to measure the ratio of different body compounds. These tests reveal the ratio of fat to lean muscle tissue, percentage of water in the body, metabolic rate (BMR), and body mass index (BMI). The global body composition analyzers market accounted for $356 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in obese population and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle drive the growth of the body composition analyzers market. However, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in number of gyms and fitness clubs is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global body composition analyzers market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry equipment, skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography equipment, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others. By end user, it is categorized into fitness clubs & wellness centers, hospitals, home users and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Benefits for Body Composition Analyzers Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global body composition analyzers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Body Composition Analyzers Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Body Composition Analyzers Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Body Composition Analyzers Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Overview

5.2 Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Body Composition Analyzers Market

