Body Control Module Market 2020 Outstanding Growth By Lear Corporation; DENSO CORPORATION; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation

Global body control module market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and rising popularity of driver assist featured are the factor for the market growth

Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Aptiv; Lear Corporation; DENSO CORPORATION; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Visteon; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; CALSONIC KANSEI CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; ROHM CO., LTD.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.; DIAMOND ELECTRIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; Embitel.; Maxim Integrated; among others.

Market Definition: Global Body Control Module Market

Body Control Module (BCM) is a power distribution center based on a processor that monitors and regulates car body-related functions such as lighting, doors, door locks, protection, and access control and various comfort controls. This system gets feedback from different sensors installed on components of the vehicle. This information helps the system to control the functions associated with fuel injection. They also have the ability to detect any malfunctioning or problem in the wires. BCM allows powerful microprocessors to connect inputs and outputs.

Segmentation: Global Body Control Module Market

By Functionality

High End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Central Locking System Climate Control System Seat Adjustment Remote Keyless Entry Power Windows Immobilizer

Low End BCM External Lighting Internal Lighting Windshield Wiper Seat Adjustment



By MCU Bit Size

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

By Communication Protocol

CAN

LIN

Flexray

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Power Distribution Components

Relays

Fuses

By Vehicles

Light Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Application

Interior Power Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Active Steering Anti-Lock Braking System GPS Navigation Technology

Exterior Sunroof Control Units Fog Lamp Control Tailgate Open Control Central Locking System Wiper Control



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Body Control Module Market:

In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG announced the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also open up additional growth in industrial, automotive and Internet of Things. This will also solidify their product offerings

In August 2017, Luxshare Limited announced the acquisition of Global Body Control Systems business from ZF. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market and help them to offer advanced solutions to their customer in the market. It will offer access to new customers and product technology for automotive applications to Global Body Control Systems, strengthen its role on the Chinese market and promote its further growth by providing the necessary resources

Body Control Module Market: Drivers

Rising demand for advanced safety, comfort and convenience features among population will drive the market growth

Growth in automotive industry will also accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period

Strict government norms and regulation is another factor accelerating the market growth

Rising investment in the production of BCM will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Body Control Module Market : Restraints

Rising complexity associated with the BCM will hamper the market growth

Low replacement rate of BCM in vehicles is another factor restricting the growth of the market

Rising cost pressure on manufacturer due to increasing number of BCM also acts as a market restraint

Strategic Key Insights Of The Body Control Module Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Body Control Module Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Body Control Module Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Body Control Module Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Body Control Module industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
Analytical Tools – The Body Control Module Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.
The 360-degree Body Control Module overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level.

