You are here

Body Mist Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2025

[email protected] , , ,
Press Release

About global Body Mist market

The latest global Body Mist market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Body Mist industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Body Mist market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.  

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=165

Competitive Landscape

  • In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.
  • In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.
  • In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.
  • In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.
body mist market competition canvass

The Body Shop

Founded in 1976, The Body Shop is headquartered in Croydon, UK, and offers a wide range of products for skincare, body care, and fragrances. In April 2019, the brand created the ‘Scents of Life’ collection in partnership with Middle Eastern influencers.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Established in 1946, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is based in New York, USA, and owns many subsidiary brands such as Clinique, MAC Cosmetics, Origins, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Smashbox, Too Faced Cosmetics, and others. With an overall revenue of nearly US$ 13.7 billion in 2018, the company have products ranging from skincare, makeup, and fragrances.

Kenneth Cole Productions

Founded in 1982, Kenneth Cole Productions is an American fashion house based in New York, USA. The company operates six separate lines for clothing and accessories and 1 shoes-only line.

Marks and Spencer Group plc.

Established in 1884, Mark and Spencer Group plc is headquartered in London, UK, with an overall revenue of approximately US$ 14 billion in 2018. In addition to over 300 self-owned retail stores and various franchise stores worldwide, the company launched M&S banking services in the U.K.

Moshino

Founded in 1983, Moshino is a luxury brand based in Italy, which offers a broad range of apparels and accessories. In April 2018, Moshino was selected by Swedish retail brand H&M to create its haute couture collaboration.

Additional Insights

Body Mist Market Players Eye Lucrative Opportunities with Sales through Online Stores

Although modern trade accounts for relatively large share of body mist market, it is highly likely that ecommerce sites will generate greater sales in the foreseeable future, with an estimated value Y-o-Y growth of 5.0% in 2019 over 2018. With growing popularity of social media and emergence of numerous online stores, young consumers are inclined towards purchasing various products through these stores. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on e-commerce sites for brand promotions, price promotions, and marketing campaign, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of body mist market.

Scope of the Report

body mist market taxonomy

Request Research Methodology of this Report.

The Fact.MR study on body mist market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a thorough analysis on the growth of body mist market for the period, 2018-2028, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the body mist market.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=165

The Body Mist market report answers some of the important questions, including:

  1. What value is the Body Mist market estimated to register in 2019?
  2. What are the challenges and opportunities the Body Mist market hold for the stakeholders?
  3. How is the global Body Mist market distributed among the vendors?
  4. What tactics are the Body Mist market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
  5. Why is the growth of the global Body Mist market slowing down over the forecast period?

The report provides the following data:

  • Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Body Mist market across various regions.
  • Market revenue, and production capacity of the Body Mist market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Body Mist market.
  • The pros and cons of Body Mist on environment and human health.
  • Adoption pattern of Body Mist among various end use industries.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=165

The Body Mist market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Body Mist market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share. 

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

 

Related posts