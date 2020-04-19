Body Wash Bursts with Scent Cues on Package Redesign

Foamburst arrived on the market with its one of a kind gel-to-froth recipe more than 20 years prior, with the latest redesign in 2013. Its creative item and packaging had a big impact on shelf. The brand felt all was good and well to push forward with another character to revive the range, reinvigorate that initial sense of excitement and set it apart from regular body-wash brands.

Imperial Leather moved toward brand and packaging expert PB Creative with the test of typifying Foamburst’s upbeat, experiential USP as part of the new identity, utilizing the current 3D structure. The new look expected to observe Foamburst’s recipe, give it a contemporary look and feel, and cement its position as the premier foaming body-wash product on the market.

Central to PB Creative’s strategic approach was to communicate Foamburst’s scent and transformative nature on pack. In contrast to a significant number of its frothing rivals, just a limited quantity of gel is emptied from canister to hand, before it forms into a luxurious, copious foam like no other.

The background color of each canister moves on from rich at the base, representing to the gel, to sparkling white at the top, portraying the foam. The Foamburst brandmark progresses from light to bold, amplifying the messaging.

Aroma is vital to the frothing gel line, and PB Creative group offered striking hues to speak to the extreme fragrance in every variation; and pictures of the different organic products, blossoms and herbs utilized can be seen blasting out on pack in a blast of fixings that brings everything to life.

A new brand ‘lock-up’ made up of a vertical black panel housing the brandmark and ‘Bursting with Fragrance’ brand message has been devised to ensure that the range can flex, grow and tier-up without losing cohesion. Using metallics and changing Imperial Leather’s iconic red flag to silver for the first time gives Foamburst primary-brand status and the everyday luxury look that it deserves.