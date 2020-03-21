Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global body worn insect repellent market size was valued at USD 359.04 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 9.06% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of vaporizers and spray repellents on respiratory system are anticipated to drive the demand for body worn repellents. These products provide protection against harmful insect bites, skin irritation, and severe infectious diseases. Rise in product application among elderly, travelers, and infants is projected to further fuel the market growth.

Rising prevalence of viral diseases such as yellow fever, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, among others transmitted by insect bites is anticipated to drive the use of body worn insect repellents as a preventive measure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of diseases caused by infected mosquitos, ticks, and fleas tripled in the U.S., from about 27,388 in 2004 to about 96,075 in 2016.

Body worn insect repellents block insects ability to smell the sweat and breath. Rising preference for the product during outdoor activities, such as travelling, hiking, and camping, among others is anticipated to positively influence the market growth. Keeping the consumer convenience in mind, various manufacturers focus on launching new and innovative products such as body worn patches and stickers.

Consumers avoid using body worn insect repellents on hands and face to avoid its contact with eyes and mouth. Side effects such as mild skin reaction, rashes, eye irritation, and others may restrict to market growth. Consumers prefer organic bug repellents to avoid exposure to potentially toxic chemicals. As a result, many manufacturers have launched herbal products. Most repellents with more than 50% DEET concentration are harmful for the body.

Product Insights of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Apparel segment held the largest market share of about 55.66% in 2018. Rising adoption of bug-repellent clothing for outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, and fishing, among others is anticipated to drive the segment growth. All the active ingredients of an insect repellent are bound into the fabric of apparel, which keeps these products effective even after a number of washes.

Oils and creams segment of the body worn insect repellent market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of around 10.02% from 2019 to 2025. Long-lasting protection from insects is anticipated to drive the product demand. Also, the availability of plant-based insect repellent creams is anticipated to positively influence the growth. For instance, lemon eucalyptus oil is known to be a very effective to repel the bugs.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel held the largest market share and generated a revenue of around USD 289.04 million in 2018. Factors such as rising product demand and availability of various offline channels in urban areas are anticipated to drive the segment growth. Supermarkets offer a number of products such as clothing, creams, oils, and liquids all at one place. Consumer preference for buying these products during their regular grocery runs is anticipated bode well for the segment growth. Also, the lack of proper rural e-commerce is anticipated to positively fuel the growth.

Online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of around 10.48% from 2019 to 2025. The factors such as convenience of purchase and free home delivery of products are anticipated to fuel the growth. Availability of a number of offers, deals, and discounts is anticipated to drive the online sales of body worn insect repellents.

Regional Insights of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

In terms of value, North America held the largest market share of about 38.0% in 2018.Rising spending on body worn repellent products in the countries such as U.S. and Canada is anticipated to dive the regional sales. Moreover, the high prevalence of vector-borne diseases and rising consumer awareness in U.S. is anticipated to boost the regional market growth in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of around 11.06% over the forecast period. High prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in the region is expected to drive the demand for the body worn insect repellent products. According to the World Health Organization South-East Asia Journal of Public Health (WHO- SEAJPH), total 1.3 billion people across the globe are at risk of lymphatic filariasis, out of which, 871 million reside in South-East Asia, of which 297 million (34%) are children. Moreover, the rise in consumer awareness regarding the availability of various types of insect repellents in the countries such as India, China, and Australia is expected to drive the regional growth. Rising demand for plant-based insect repellent creams is anticipated to further boost the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Larus Pharma Srl, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; ExOffcio LLC; Insect Shield, LLC; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.; Godrej Group; AgraCo Technologies International, LLC; Tender Corporation; and S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc. are some of the major market players. Manufacturers focus on product innovation to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in March 2018, Dabur India with Odomos launched a range of products such as patches and wristbands in mosquito repellent segment. Most players are trying to use natural ingredients to avoid side effects body worn insect repellents.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global body worn insect repellent market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Apparel

Oils & Creams

Stickers & Patches

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

