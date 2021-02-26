Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size Analysis 2019-2025

The global Body Worn Insect Repellent market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global body worn insect repellent market based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global body worn insect repellent market include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Insect Shield, LLC, ExOffcio LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Tender Corporation, Larus Pharma Srl, AgraCo Technologies International, LLC, Godrej Group (Good Knight), and S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc.

The global Body worn insect repellent market is segmented as below:

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

By Product Type

Apparels Trousers Shirts Jackets Head Nets Others

Oils & Creams Plant-based Synthetic

Stickers & Patches

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



