Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Trends 2020 | Growth by Top Companies: Synutra, Inc.., Rousselot,  Waitaki Bio,  DSM, DuPont. , Bergstorm Nutrition., others

Global bone and joint health ingredients market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2455.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4033.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Key players include Synutra, Inc.., Rousselot, Waitaki Bio, DSM, DuPont. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BIOIBERICA, Stratum Nutrition, Bergstorm Nutrition., Cargill, Incorporated, NutraCeutical Ingredients Pte. Ltd.Peptan, biosciencenutrionireland.com, Holista Colltech Limited., GELITA AG and Glanbia plc.

Global bone and joint health ingredients market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2455.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4033.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Drivers and Restraints of the Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market

Market Drivers:

Growing bone and joint health issues

Large range of application

Market Restraints:

Strict Laws And Regulations

Allopathic alternate & Surgeries

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Synutra, Inc.., Rousselot, Waitaki Bio, DSM, DuPont. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BIOIBERICA, Stratum Nutrition, Bergstorm Nutrition., Cargill, Incorporated, NutraCeutical Ingredients Pte. Ltd.Peptan, biosciencenutrionireland.com, Holista Colltech Limited., GELITA AG and Glanbia plc.

Bone and Joint Health Ingredients MARKET Segmentation:

By Type Glucosamine and Chondroitin Calcium Others

By Applications Dietary Supplements Functional Food and Beverages



To comprehend Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone and Joint Health Ingredientsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

