Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Opportunities, Dynamic, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Bone and joint health supplements help in the strengthening of bones by providing the necessary amount of concentration of minerals such as calcium and others. Some of the commonly found ingredients in these supplements include glucosamine, chondroitin, silicon, and omega-3 fatty acids, among others. During recent years, the use of bone and joint health supplements has increased not just for therapeutic purposes, but also for maintaining a healthy lifestyle by individuals.

The bone and joint health supplements market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to a rise in the geriatric population and increasing incidences of bone and joint surgeries. However, the availability of substitute substances is expected to limit the growth of the bone and joint health supplements market. On the other hand, the introduction of innovative ingredients is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the bone and joint health supplements market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Abbott

Amway

BASF SE

Bio-Tech Pharmacal

DSM

Glanbia plc

NOW Foods

NutriGold Inc.

Seroyal

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

