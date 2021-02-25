Bone Distractors Market Expected to Reach $134.54 billion by 2027 – Zimmer Biomet, Vilex, Stryker, KLS Martin, Innomed, DePuy Synthes, Cibei, Arthrex, Acumed

The “Bone Distractors Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Bone Distractors Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Bone Distractors Market is accounted for $67.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of facial deformities, growing number of people with bone defects and craniofacial anomalies and increasing awareness and financial assistance are fueling the market growth. However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons may hamper the growth of the bone distracters market.

Based on Material, Mandibular distractors segment is likely to have a huge demand. The rising incidence of facial deformities and the ability of mandibular distractors to eliminate the need for invasive surgeries will boost the growth of the segment. Mandibular distraction is a method used to increase the length of the jaw bone. It requires a surgical procedure to attach the distractors, one each side of the jaw bone.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing number of orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the bone distractors market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bone Distractors market include Zimmer Biomet, Vilex, Stryker, KLS Martin Group, Innomed, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Cibei, Arthrex and Acumed.

