Booster Compressor Market to Reach US$ 3.48 Bn at a CAGR of 4.9% in 2027

“The global booster compressor market accounted to US$ 2.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.48 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the booster compressor market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the booster compressor market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. The presence of a strong manufacturing sector coupled with sturdy Government initiatives towards the development of the manufacturing sector in the developing countries such as the India and China is anticipated to drive the demand of booster compressors in this region.

North America is the second-largest market in the booster compressor market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third-largest geographic segment in the booster compressor market. In Europe, the presence of robust booster compressor manufacturing companies and their significant investments in developing innovative as well as highly advanced products and equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the booster compressor market in Europe.

Global Booster Compressor Market – Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Huges (General Electric)

BAUER COMP Holding GmbH

Boge Kompressoren

Corken, Inc.

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kaeser Kompressoren

Sauer Compressors USA, Inc.,

Upsurge in the demand for portable boosters

Industrial boosters are widely used in diverse range of industries ranging from oil & gas to food & beverages to increase the pressure of feed compressor. With increasing industrialization across the world, the demand for portable and light weight booster compressors is anticipated to increase at an impressive pace. These portable boosters are well suited for offshore applications in oil & gas, power generation and mining industries and they are anticipated to drive the future growth of booster compressor market globally. This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the booster compressor market growth during the forecast period.

Significant investments in natural gas to accelerate futuristic demand

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. Favorable government policies worldwide and falling costs of clean energy sources, it is expected that the global natural gas capacity is set to surge during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In advanced economies, the availability of gas at affordable prices is further anticipated to boost the demand. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the booster compressor market.

Type of Cooling Segment Insights

The booster compressor market by type of cooling is further segmented into water and air. The air segment of the booster compressor market dominated the type of cooling segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Attributing to the cost-effective nature of the air-cooled boosters are used in a broad range of applications. Durability of these booster compressors is another major factor driving their adoptions.

