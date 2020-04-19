Boots to boycott plastic bags and switch to brown paper carriers

Boots will eliminate every plastic bags from its stores by 2020, supplanting them with darker paper bags.

The health and beauty chain will evacuate 40m plastic bags a year from use, adding up to in excess of 900 tons of single-utilize plastic.

From Monday, 53 Boots stores will never again offer plastic bags at checkouts, an approach that will be reached out to all its 2,485 outlets by right on time one year from now.

Boots will charge clients for the new unbleached dark colored bags, despite the fact that they don’t fall under the plastic bag tax, and will donate all profits to BBC Children in Need. Charges will be 5p, 7p and 10p, depending on size.

Greenpeace welcomed the move but said retailers should encourage customers to shop with their own reusable bags.

“If our oceans had a doctor, what they would order is a drastic cut in the amount of single-use plastic in circulation. So it’s great to see a major high street brand like Boots listening to public concerns and ditching plastic bags,” said Louise Edge, the head of Greenpeace UK’s ocean plastics campaign.

“But retailers need to be careful that by swapping plastic for paper they don’t end up shifting the problem from our oceans to our forests. This is why as well as looking for new materials for their carrier bags, high street chains should also encourage their customers to bring their own reusable bags and truly tackle the throwaway culture that’s damaging our living world.”

The Boots managing director, Sebastian James, said: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution … The move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey.

“There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”

Boots has as of late experienced harsh criticism from Greenpeace and clients for utilizing plastic bags to package a portion of its medicines. Last August, the company joined to the UK Plastics Pact, a deliberate promise by the industry to reduce single-use plastic packaging.

Helen Normoyle, the director of marketing at Boots UK, said: “We have seen a significant shift in our customers’ attitudes towards plastics and recycling in recent years.

“Our new paper bags have been carefully tested to make sure that, over their entire life cycle, they are better for the environment, whilst still being a sturdy, practical option for customers who haven’t brought their own bags with them when shopping.”

Not long ago, Morrisons began trialing enormous paper bags for goods and raised the cost of its plastic sacks by half. Not long ago, Waitrose reported a preliminary at a supermarket in Oxford, where customers can buy food and drink free of packaging.

McDonald’s is supplanting plastic straws with paper straws in the UK – getting rid of 1.8m of the previous multi day – and the supermarket store bunch Iceland has pledged to wipe out plastic bundling for all its own-image items by 2023.

In any case, retailers have been criticised for not acting sooner to diminish their utilization of plastic and bundling.

The utilization of plastic packs has fallen forcefully since the UK government presented a 5p charge on plastic bearer sacks in October 2015.Tesco moved to stop selling single-use 5p carrier bags in its UK stores in 2017 and instead offers shoppers reusable “bags for life” for 10p.

As well as polluting the world’s oceans, the production of single-use plastic accelerates climate change, a report by the Center for International Environmental Law warned last month.