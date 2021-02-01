Boron Trifluoride Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Key Players, Demand Outlook and Forecast Research Report

The Global Boron Trifluoride Industry was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx % by 2025. The market is segmented into Application, End user and region. The market is largely driven by increasing demand of Boron Trifluoride in Semiconductor Manufacturing industry.

Growing semiconductor industry, growing product use in polymerization reactions, soldering fluxes and fiber optics as a catalyst will estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Product demand from various developing countries such as China, India and South Korea is further estimated to support the market growth.

Boron Trifluoride by application the market is divided into Catalyst, Reagent, and others. Based on end user the market is divided into Semiconductor manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Boron Trifluoride Market, owing to increasing semiconductor and chemical industries in the region.

Catalyst accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period.

Some of the key players operating in this market are BASF SE, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Entegris Inc., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., among others.

