Bot Platforms Software Market 2020-2027 | IBM Watson Assistant, TARS, Amazon Lex, Verloop, ChatBot, Chatfuel, Azure Bot Service

Bot platforms are tools used to build and deploy interactive chatbots. Companies utilize the tools to create intelligent, conversational bots to interact with customers and help provide information to users. These platforms provide development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets for customizable bot creation.

These bots tend to be scalable to serve on multiple communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some offer advertising and payment features as well. These tools also provide maintenance features to combat issues that arise after publishing.

IBM Watson Assistant, TARS, Amazon Lex, Verloop, ChatBot, Chatfuel, Azure Bot Service, Collect.chat, Dialogflow, Odus, Engati Chatbot Platform, Botfuel

Many bot platfoms are built on top of artificial intelligence and machine learning products for advanced performance and analytics. They also utilize natural language processing (NLP) tools to interperet text and interact with AI platforms.

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The sales of Bot Platforms Software market products in each region are broken down by application to examine the hierarchy of the global deaf aid market.

The report also segments the global Bot Platforms Software market by product type and provides sales and revenue figures in order to elaborate upon the overall pricing structure of the product segments of the industry. For effective and accurate presentation, it uses graphical techniques, such as charts, diagrams and pictures.

