Bottled Water Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Bottled Water Market was valued at USD 121.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 200.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Danone Waters of America

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestl S.A.

PepsiCo

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Tata Global Beverages

RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getrnke GmbH & Co. KG

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG

Bisleri International Pvt.