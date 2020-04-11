Bottled Water Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

The study on the Bottled Water market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Bottled Water market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Bottled Water market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” presents evidence-based insights into the key growth drivers and challenges, discernible consumer adoption trends, prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and recent technological advances shaping the dynamics of the bottled water market. The evaluations help market participants to identify prominent investment pockets and avenues in various product segments such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling bottled water, artisan well water, tap water, and distilled bottled water. The analyses takes a closer look at prospects in key sales channels in the bottled water market such as wholesales, supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, and grocery stores.

Market Definition

Bottled water essentially consists of various types of packaged drinking water and is considered contaminant free. Various products in the bottled water market contain various health promoting ingredients and help in not just meeting the hydration needs of consumers but also offer a number of functional benefits. The demand for bottled water stored in PET bottles is gathering pace among consumers, especially in developing and developed nations. A large chunk of sales in the bottled water market is done using retail stores and from wholesalers. Furthermore, several companies are also focusing on environmental-friendly water treatment technologies and better packaging materials, which will open promising avenues in the market.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the bottled water market to offer holistic insight into the demand dynamics by taking a critical look at various facets influencing it growth. Some of the more useful questions that the report sheds light on include:

Will wholesale/distributor sales channel expected to retain its dominance in the bottled water market?

Which trends will support the lucrative demand for PET bottled water?

Will Europe maintain its status quo as the leading regional market for bottled water throughout the forecast period?

What will underpin staggering rise in demand for bottled water in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)?

To what extent the adoption of home water treatment technologies impede the demand in ten bottled water market?

Competition Tracking of Bottled Water Market

The study offers a granular assessment of the factors that influence the strategic dynamics in the bottled water market. It offers a detailed insight into the product portfolio of prominent players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Some of the leading players operating in the global bottled water are Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Voss of Norway ASA, Fiji Water Company LLC, and Societe des Eaux Minerales d'Evian SA.

