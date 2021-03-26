Bottled Water Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026

The global Bottled Water market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Bottled Water market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Bottled Water market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Bottled Water market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” presents evidence-based insights into the key growth drivers and challenges, discernible consumer adoption trends, prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and recent technological advances shaping the dynamics of the bottled water market. The evaluations help market participants to identify prominent investment pockets and avenues in various product segments such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling bottled water, artisan well water, tap water, and distilled bottled water. The analyses takes a closer look at prospects in key sales channels in the bottled water market such as wholesales, supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, and grocery stores.

Bottled water essentially consists of various types of packaged drinking water and is considered contaminant free. Various products in the bottled water market contain various health promoting ingredients and help in not just meeting the hydration needs of consumers but also offer a number of functional benefits. The demand for bottled water stored in PET bottles is gathering pace among consumers, especially in developing and developed nations. A large chunk of sales in the bottled water market is done using retail stores and from wholesalers. Furthermore, several companies are also focusing on environmental-friendly water treatment technologies and better packaging materials, which will open promising avenues in the market.

The report on the bottled water market to offer holistic insight into the demand dynamics by taking a critical look at various facets influencing it growth. Some of the more useful questions that the report sheds light on include:

Will wholesale/distributor sales channel expected to retain its dominance in the bottled water market?

Which trends will support the lucrative demand for PET bottled water?

Will Europe maintain its status quo as the leading regional market for bottled water throughout the forecast period?

What will underpin staggering rise in demand for bottled water in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)?

To what extent the adoption of home water treatment technologies impede the demand in ten bottled water market?

Competition Tracking of Bottled Water Market

The study offers a granular assessment of the factors that influence the strategic dynamics in the bottled water market. It offers a detailed insight into the product portfolio of prominent players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Some of the leading players operating in the global bottled water are Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Voss of Norway ASA, Fiji Water Company LLC, and Societe des Eaux Minerales d'Evian SA.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Bottled Water market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Bottled Water market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Bottled Water market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Bottled Water market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Bottled Water market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Bottled Water market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Bottled Water ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Bottled Water market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Bottled Water market?

