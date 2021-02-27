Bovine Pericardial Valve Market: Global Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Bovine Pericardial Valve Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Major Key Players:

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Labcor Laboratórios Ltda Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Abbott LivaNova PLC Braile Biomédica Colibri Heart Valve Valcare Medical

A bovine pericardial valve is also known as a bioprosthetic valve, and it is used for applications such as bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closure, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing. A bovine pericardial valve is made from collagen and other metallic material or alloy which provides strength and elasticity.

The bovine pericardial valve market is estimated to grow due to the rising valve replacement surgeries, rising congenital heart diseases, growing geriatric population, and others. The market is expected to have ample growth opportunities due to rising medical device research and development and rising cardiovascular conditions across the world.

