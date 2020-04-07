Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027- Cogentix Medical, Vitramed, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Aquaflush Medical

The bowel management systems helps patients to manage their bowel disorders. The bowel disorder in the patients shows symptoms such as incomplete emptying, or chronic constipation and inability to control bowel movement. The bowel management systems provides containment and diversion of fecal and helps to keep the skin clean, dry and contamination free. It also retain the moisture that contribute to skin breakdown.

The bowel management systems market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the geriatric population, rise in the reimbursement scenarios, and rise in the awareness regarding the bowel management among the others. The manufacturers in the market are likely to experience growth opportunities due to rise in the demand for the systems.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003006/

Top Leading companies are:

1. Medtronic

2. Coloplast Pty Ltd

3. BD (C.R Bard)

4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Consure Medical

6. Cogentix Medical.

7. Vitramed

8. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

9. Aquaflush Medical Limited

10. DENTSPLY IH AB (Wellspect HealthCare)

The global bowel management systems market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based product, the market is segmented as colostomy bags, nerve modulation devices, irrigation systems and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the bowel management systems market in the forecast period. Europe is expected to be second largest market and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the rise in the geriatric population, introduction of new products in the market, and rise in the expenditure for the healthcare industry is likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Bowel Management Systems Market- By Product

1.3.2. Bowel Management Systems Market- By End User

1.3.3. Bowel Management Systems Market- By Region

1.3.3.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET- GLOBAL ANALYSIS

6.1. BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BOWEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/ MARKET SHARE OF KEY PLAYERS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003006/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]