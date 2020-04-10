Brain Aneurysm Treatment Industry Analysis Along with Medtronic plc, Boston neurosciences, Raumedic AG, Integra life sciences. | Forecast till 2027

Brain aneurysm refers to lumps which are found in blood vessels. It is also known as cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. In some cases, brain aneurysm causes bleeding in the brain (i.e. hemorrhagic stroke). The brain aneurysm is most prevalent between age group of 35 to 60. It can be caused by the high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and heredity, abnormal blood flow. The treatment for aneurysm is based on the type of aneurysm and its size.

The major factors driving the growth of the global brain aneurysm treatment market are increasing in number of blood pressure patients, advancement in surgical techniques, the family history such as heredity are some of the key factors driving the market growth of global brain aneurysm treatment market. The increasing research and development investment is expected to find new opportunities in brain aneurysm treatment market.

Companies Mentioned:-

1.Medtronic plc.

2. Boston neurosciences

3. Raumedic AG

4. Integra life sciences

5. Sophysa ltd.

6. Microport scientific corporation

7. Orsan medical technologies

8. Spiegelberg gmbh

9. Johnson & Johnson services

10. Infrascan Inc.

The Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of type, condition and end users. Based on type, the market is segmented as surgery and medication. On the basis of condition, the global brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented into unruptured aneurysm, ruptured aneurysm. Based on end users, the market segmented into hospitals, clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global brain aneurysm treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The brain aneurysm treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting brain aneurysm treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the brain aneurysm treatment market in these regions.

