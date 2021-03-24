Brain Computer Interface Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026

Brain Computer Interface Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Brain Computer Interface industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Brain Computer Interface market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mind Solutions Inc., Advanced Brain MonitoringInc., Quantum Applied Science and ResearchInc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., OpenBCI, Cortech SolutionsInc., NeuroSkyInc., EmotivInc., Guger Technologies OEG Brain Computer Interface ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The Brain Computer Interface market was valued at 980 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brain Computer Interface.

Based on Product Type, Brain Computer Interface market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Invasive

♼ Non-invasive

♼ Partially invasive

Based on end users/applications, Brain Computer Interface market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Healthcare

♼ Communication and control

♼ Entertainment and gaming

♼ Smart home control

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Brain Computer Interface market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

