Bread Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities By 2027: Associated British Foods Plc, Almarai Company, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli S.P.A

The global bread market is accounted to US$ 190,550.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 260,930.3 Mn by 2027.

The European region held the largest market share in the global bread market. The production and consumption rate of bread is expanding rapidly with the rest of Europe and Germany being the major markets for the bread industry. Transforming lifestyles and food habits of the consumers has had a noteworthy influence on the bread market in Europe. Though the bread consumption in Europe is stable and the market for bread is not likely to grow intensely still there is a continuous demand for a greater variety of bread in many countries.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007759/

Under the product type segment, the loaves segment accounted for the largest share in the global bread market. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Some of the major players in the bread market include Associated British Foods Plc, Almarai Company, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli S.P.A, Aryzta Ag, Britannia Industries Ltd, Campbell Soup Company, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fuji Baking Co., Ltd. And Goodman Fielder Pty., Ltd among others.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007759/

Bread is a staple food that constitutes a significant part of daily consumer diet, has tailored to more functional demand. Fresh multigrain, low-carb, high-fiber, and fortified bread that appeals to health-conscious consumers has prompted the growth of the bread market. Besides, owing to their functional health benefits several functional ingredients such as yogurt, yeast are used as natural preservatives, antioxidants, and enzymes in bread. Organic, natural, and health claims on bread are the vital attributes that attract the consumer in large numbers. Consumer preference for health trends such as cholesterol reduction, weight management, high protein, and sugar control are encouraging market players to develop new & innovative health beneficiary products. Thus they are focusing on the introduction of products that are clearly labeled, free from additives, and provides nutritional benefits to the consumer. Rising consumer preference for value-added, ethnic, fresh, and artisanal bread is expected to drive the sales of bread oncoming years.

Based on product type, the bread market is bifurcated as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and other types. Loaves segment dominated the global bread market whereas the burger buns segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe. This further boosts the overall bread market globally.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007759/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global bread, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]