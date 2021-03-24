Breast Cancer Screening Market By Top Leading players SINO MDT, Carestream Health, Hologic, FUJIFILM Holdings

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women that forms in tissues of the breast, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or the fibrous connective tissue within your breast. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The diagnosis of breast cancer is done through breast cancer screening methods such as mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. Screening examinations are tests performed for early diagnosis of the disease. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedure identifies the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

The rising number of breast cancer cases and growing awareness on preventive checkup for breast cancers will drive the growing demand of the breast cancer screening market. The growing demand for regular monitoring devices & systems for early cancer detection combined with the higher expenditure on healthcare by people, is another chief growth augmenting factor that will affect the breast cancer screening market. However, harmful effects of screening procedures and screening procedures for breast cancer are highly expensive which may hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Leading companies are:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Metaltronica S.p.A.

SINO MDT

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

PLANMED OY

Carestream Health

The reports cover key developments in the breast cancer screening market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from breast cancer screening market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for breast cancer screening in the global market.

The global breast cancer screening market is segmented on the screening test, and end-user. Based on screening test, the global breast cancer screening market is segmented into mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and others. Based on the end-user, the breast cancer screening market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research institutes and diagnostics laboratories.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Breast Cancer Screening Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Breast Cancer Screening Market – By End User

1.3.3 Breast Cancer Screening Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. BREAST CANCER SCREENING – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BREAST CANCER SCREENING – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

