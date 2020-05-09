Breast Implants Market Growth & Forecast To 2027: Key Players Allergan plc. Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

According to a new market research study titled ‘Breast Implants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Applications, and Surface Type, the global breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global breast implants market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The advancement cosmetic procedures is constantly increasing in recent days due to the advantages of the breast implants such as light weighted, smooth & textured shells and lower risk of complications. Among the applications, the demand for breast implants is significantly high in cosmetic procedures followed by reconstructive surgery. Furthermore, advancements in surgical technologies and declining cost of procedures is expected to be a drive the growth of the breast implants market.

Breast implants are used a part of treatment of breast cancer. Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

The key players operating in the field of Breast Implants worldwide include, Allergan plc. Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, and HANSBIOMED CO. LTD. among others.

The report segments the global breast implants market as follows:

Global Breast Implants Market – By Product

Silicone

Saline

Global Breast Implants Market – By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Global Breast Implants Market – By Surface Type

Smooth

Textured

