Breast Ultrasound Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts 2020

A breast ultrasound is an imaging method primarily used to screen for tumors and other breast abnormalities. The ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves for the production of detailed images of the inside of the breasts. Moreover, ultrasounds don’t use radiation and are safe for pregnant women and breast-feeding mothers. Ultrasound helps in detecting and classifying a breast lesion that cannot be understood sufficiently through mammography alone.

Breast ultrasound market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer and technological developments of breast ultrasound devices. Moreover, awareness initiatives undertaken by the governments and non-profit organizations is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006834/

Leading companies are:

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

TELEMED Medical Systems

Fukuda Denshi UK

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

SonoCiné

NOVA MEDICAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.

The global breast ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as conventional breast ultrasound (CBUS) and automated breast ultrasound (ABUS). Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospital, diagnostics imaging laboratories, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global breast ultrasound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The breast ultrasound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Breast Ultrasound Market – By Product

1.3.2 Breast Ultrasound Market – By End User

1.3.3 Breast Ultrasound Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006834/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]