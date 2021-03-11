Breathalyzer Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Breathalyzer Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Breathalyzer market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Breathalyzer market.

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Additional Insight

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

Breathalyzer Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Breathalyzer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Breathalyzer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

