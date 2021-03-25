Broadcast Switcher Market Outlook To 2027 Top Leading Players Blackmagic Design, Broadcast Pix, Evertz Microsystems, FOR-A Company, Grass Valley USA, Harris Broadcast

The broadcast switcher is the crucial hardware element of the video transmission process, as it is used for switching various audio and video signals coming from different sources. Broadcast switches can choose and select the source of the video feed, transmit it over channels, and can make the broadcasting process more effective. Switches are an essential part of the broadcasting industry to such an extent that with no switches, it is not possible to achieve a fully integrated video and television production.

The rise in consumer’s demand for high-quality video content, shift from analog to digital broadcasting, increase in a number of digital channels, and global adoption of HD are the significant factors driving the growth of the broadcast switcher market. However, high investment while establishing new broadcast facilities, costly broadcasting equipment such as cables, cameras, audio-video mixers, etc. and the absence of standardized process in content distribution are the major factors hampering the growth of the broadcast switcher market. On the other hand, emerging markets and advanced technologies such as 4k and further digitization to 3D is expected to boost the growth of the broadcast switcher market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Broadcast Pix, Inc., Evertz Microsystems Ltd., FOR-A Company Ltd., Grass Valley USA, LLC, Harris Broadcast, Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ross Video Ltd., Sony Electronics, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global broadcast switcher market is segmented on the basis of product, resolution, port, application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as production switchers, routing switchers, master control switchers. On the basis of resolution, the market is segmented as high definition, 4K, standard definition. On the basis of port, the market is segmented as coaxial, uncompressed IP, compressed IP, others (HDMI, DVI, and VGA). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as sports broadcasting, studio production, production trucks, news production, post-production, others.

The “Global Broadcast Switcher Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the broadcast switcher market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of broadcast switcher market with detailed market segmentation by product, resolution, port, application. The global broadcast switcher market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading broadcast switcher market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the broadcast switcher market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global broadcast switcher market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The broadcast switcher market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting broadcast switcher market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the broadcast switcher market in these regions.

