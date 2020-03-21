The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brushless DC Motors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Brushless DC Motors Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Brushless DC Motors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Brushless DC Motors Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Brushless DC Motors Market

The global brushless DC motors market size was valued at USD 16.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The ability of brushless DC motor to save energy and increase operational efficiency of equipment in which it is used is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. These motors offer optimum efficiency and reliability at the same time, which proves to be economical in majority of the applications such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sun-roof actuators. Brushless DC motors are thermally resistant, require low maintenance, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating any threat of sparks.

The emergence of sensor-less controls for brushless DC type is likely to boost the durability and reliability of the product, thereby reducing the number of mechanical misalignments, electrical connections, as well as the weight and size of the end product. These aforementioned factors are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is driven by the rising activity in the electric vehicle industry globally. The growing popularity of vehicle features such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems are driving the demand for brushless DC motors.

The market is witnessing tremendous growth. This can be attributed to the increase in automobile production and number of brushless DC motors used in a car. Automotive motors are used in vehicle powertrain systems, chassis, and safety fittings. The increasing popularity of features, such as motorized seats, wipers, doors, adjustable mirrors, and massage seats, is helping drive their demand, especially brushless DC motors.

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is contributing to the alleviation of problems such as oil dependency, global warming, and environmental pollution. Several governments have initiated and implemented different policies to encourage and stimulate electric vehicle adoption and production. The advantages offered by them such as less rotor heat and higher peak point efficiency prove to be critical in variety of applications particularly in electrical and hybrid vehicles which is estimated to result in their increased adoption in hybrid vehicles over the coming years. Moreover, electric car manufacturers prefer using brushless DC motors in vehicles owing to low maintenance, higher efficiency, high operating speed, and quick response.

End-use Insights

The motor vehicles segment accounted for over 25% of the global market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2020 to 2027. Automobile industry uses motors of different types and specifications for numerous applications. Brushless DC motors are preferred over conventional powertrains primarily due to absence of brushes resulting in less friction. Reduction in friction ensures less wear and tear of the brushless DC motor ultimately resulting in reduction of maintenance required. These brushless DC motors are thus ideal for numerous applications in motorized vehicles.

The comfort segment acquired highest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment by 2027. Comfort motors are primarily used in automatic window operations, sun-roof actuators, mirror adjustors, and air conditioning, and HVAC systems. Multiple powertrains are required for each of the application mentioned above which is subsequently expected to drive the demand for brushless DC motors in vehicles by 2027.

The industrial machinery segment acquired a substantial share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the deployment of such equipment in complex industrial applications such as feeder drives, extruders, and robotics. Additionally, technological advancements have resulted in increased efficiency of brushless DC motors which is further expected to drive the over the forecast period.

Power Output Insights

The brushless DC motors market has been segmented on the basis of power output range as 0-750 Watt, 750 Watt to 3 kW, 3 kW to 75 kW, and above 75 kW. The 0-750 Watt segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR exceeding 7.0% over the forecast period. These powertrains are ideal for numerous applications such as fans, pumps, compressors, machine tools, domestic appliances, electric cars, HVAC applications, power tools, and automated robots. The high-efficiency brushless DC motors are gaining importance due to their longer operating life, lower maintenance, low energy consumption, and higher tolerance for fluctuating voltages.

The above 75kWatt segment also is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is owing to advantages such as better performance in terms of efficiency and reliability over the traditional DC motors with same power output rating. These brushless DC motors are used for variety of industrial applications such as milling, drilling, and grinding deployed in numerous industrial machinery such as the CNC machines. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness and emerging government policies concerning energy conservation are also predicted to drive the market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Brushless DC Motors Market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increase in expenditure on the development of infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. Increasing industrialization in the developing economies of China, India, and Indonesia is expected to fuel their regional demand by 2027. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the changing regulatory scenario and rising awareness concerning the use of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Additionally, the imperative need to increase the power-generation capacities in order to effectively meet the demands of the expanding population has fueled the adoption of brushless DC motors across numerous applications in the Middle East region. The untapped potential for downstream activities in developing countries including Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar offers new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period. The regional markets of North America and Europe captured over 35% of the overall market share in 2019. The growth in this region is attributed to rise in preference for brushless DC motors owing to increasing adoption of motorized vehicles in the regions and is anticipated to further spur market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Brushless DC Motors Market

The market is fragmented in nature with the key players accounting for an estimated 30% of the global market share. These players include ABB Ltd; Ametek Inc.; Johnson Electric; and Nidec Motor Corporation. These key players are increasingly focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand and diversify their product offerings. In addition to offering brushless DC motors, the market players provide retrofitting solutions for the existing products. The competition among the key players is primarily based on aspects of product pricing, certification, and compliance from several organizations.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Brushless DC Motors Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global brushless DC motors market report based on power output, end use, and region:

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

0 -750 Watts

750 Watts to 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Safety

Comfort

Performance

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Brushless DC Motors Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580