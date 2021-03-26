Buckling Pin Relief Valves Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

The global Buckling Pin Relief Valves market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

some of the major players in the buckling pin relief valves market such as BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C., Elfab Limited, Taylor Valve Technology, King’s Energy Services Ltd., and Jiangsu Reliable Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Buckling Pin Relief Valves Market: Segmentation

By Size By Set Pressure End-Use Industry By Region Less than 5 inches

5 inches to 25 inches

25 inches to 40 inches

Above 40 inches Low Pressure

High Pressure Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Energy & Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Water and Wastewater

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global buckling pin relief valves market trends and opportunities for buckling pin relief valve manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of size, set pressure, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government, valve manufacturing organisations, private agencies, World Bank’s sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of the buckling pin relief valves market. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2013-2017.

