Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Size, Trends And Overview to 2026 – Tool Works Incorporated, Stanley ,MW, Penn, Bossard, Avery

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Publisher, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Factors influencing the market growth are increasing number of plastic fastener manufacturers, high demand for cable management applications, growth of residential & commercial sector and superior strength & corrosion resistance property. However, volatility in raw material prices and emergence of alternative fastening technologies are likely to hamper market growth.

Based on Function, bonding and attaching application for wooden buildings and new constructions are required. Also, bonding is the best option for joining the next generation of engineering composites. Fasteners are used extensively in brick masonry construction to attach fixtures, equipment and other objects.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to low interest rates and improving GDP of major economies, including India and China, to boost constructional activities. China holds a major share in the production of plastic fasteners owing to the presence of a large number of small and medium size manufacturers in the country. North America is witnessed to grow lucratively owing to a rise in investments for residential and non-residential construction.

Some of the key players in the Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market are Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), ATF, Stanley Black & Decke, MW Industries, Penn Engineering, Bossard, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond and Shanghai Fasteners Company.

