Building Automation System Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Building Automation System market was valued at USD 42.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 94.04 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Honeywell International Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Schneider Electric SE

United Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Legrand SA