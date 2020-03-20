Building & Construction Tapes Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global building & construction tapes market size was estimated at USD 4.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific coupled with increasing penetration of adhesive tapes in the industry for bonding of trims and window attachments, is expected to drive the growth.

Building and construction tapes are used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for bonding and mounting components on doors and windows, decorative trims or wall coverings, panels to frames, and protective bumper rails to furniture and walls. These products are used as carpet, duct, double-sided, UV resistant, and masking tapes.

The demand for tapes in U.S. is expected to witness growth over the forecast period on account of the growth of the home refurbishing market. In addition, the demand for lightweight materials is likely to gain impetus owing to the increased adoption of such products for bonding and protection. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be driven by the introduction of advanced products by manufacturers in the country.

Increased demand for taping materials in the developed economies, such as Germany and U.S. for various applications in the residential sector, is likely to drive the demand for bulding and construction tapes. In addition, rising awareness regarding the superior aesthetic appeal provided of these products, coupled with the ease of building refurbishing, is expected to complement growth over the forecast period.

Increasing production of paper and bioplastic based adhesive tape backing-which is considered to be stable, safe, and ecofriendly-is likely to gain popularity, owing to rising awareness regarding environmentally safe products. In addition, the use of advanced products such as silicone-based resins in coating formulation is likely to augment market growth in the forthcoming years.

The primary raw materials used for the production of building and construction tapes include polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, acrylic, styrene-butadiene rubber, plastics, and paper. The volatility in the prices of crude oil has a direct impact on the costs of the aforementioned raw materials, resulting in price fluctuation of the final product, thereby restraining market growth.

Increasing usage of double-sided tapes in the bonding of door panels and mounting of glass elements is anticipated to boost the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, the ability of the product to replace substitutes, including adhesives coupled with the rising importance of aesthetics in the building and construction industry, is expected to complement the growth.

The demand for masking tapes is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027 on account of increased adoption of the product during painting and temporary protection. Furthermore, the availability of these products in different backing materials and colors is likely to positively impact the segment growth over the forecast period.

The usage of duct tapes in HVAC applications in insulation and protection is anticipated to drive the building & construction tapes market growth. Companies, such as 3M engage in manufacturing advanced products used across various applications and functions such as wrapping, sealing, and protecting, thereby contributing significantly to the building and construction tapes market growth in the forthcoming years.

Adoption of specialized products providing electrical insulation is witnessing growth, thereby contributing significantly to the market expansion over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for copper and aluminum backed products for specialized application in the construction industry is anticipated to augment the growth.

The primary criterion defining the product performance include the backing of the adhesive tapes. The double-sided products to be used for rough surfaces majorly utilize a foam-based backing that offers high adhesion to the product, thereby increasing the penetration of foam backing material over the forecast period.

The utilization of thin-film products with a plastic backing material is primarily realized for transparent applications, which results in a high dissipation of stress on account of the superior viscoelastic behavior. In addition, the major players focus on developing of advanced products, including filament taping products with a polyethylene backing reinforced with glass yarn filament. The use of such products for applications requiring transparent products is likely to drive the market growth in near future.

The demand for foil-backed products is estimated to reach USD 550.4 million by 2027, on account of extensive use of the material in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) applications attributed to the requirement of high strength of the product. The metal-backed products are used widely to alter the conductivity of the system. High malleability of the product results in boosting its application across systems having multiple corners, thereby augmenting product demand.

The plastic-backed tapes are used for sealing or binding cables or construction elements. The demand this material for bonding of wires in developing economies in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period. In addition, the demand for advanced reinforced products for various applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary driving factors in near future.

The demand for building and construction tapesin walls and ceilings is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027, on account of the application of the product for temporary or permanent mounting. In addition, changing consumer trends coupled with rapid growth in the construction industry in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the segment growth.

Rising demand for adhesive tapes for mounting for window panels and sealing gaps in the window and door panels is expected to augment the product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the roofing tapes are used to provide sealing and waterproofing applications on account of its superior barrier properties, positively impacting the market growth.

The electrical tapes are extensively used in the building and construction industry to provide superior insulation. The rising demand for such products in HVAC installation, coupled with the growth in the commercial and industrial constructions in Asia Pacific-wherein such systems are predominantly deployed-is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for specialized products in plumbing on account of superior sealing provided by the product is expected to drive demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising penetration of high strength products in the plumbing application on account of the high performance requirements is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

The adoption of advanced high strength products for mounting of window panels is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the product demand is high in the building and construction as it leads to easy maintenance, and the products do not leave any significant residue post removal.

The demand for masking and specialized duct tapes for protection and masking of delicate surfaces is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for green buildings in North America and Europe, coupled with increased product penetration for limiting air leakage and sealing the duct seams, is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

The usage of advanced products, such as 3M VHB Structural Glazing tapes in domes, roof lights, and other glazing applications is expected to drive the growth. In addition, the demand for products used in structural glazing is expected to witness growth on account of the rising product penetration over the forecast period.

The rise in room modification projects is likely to boost demand for advanced tapes used for soundproofing. In addition, the demand for cable management in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the growth. However, the use of cable fasteners for the same application is likely to result in high competition in the function category.

The market players majorly adopt either direct or third-party distribution channels. Major industry participants in the developed economies of U.K., U.S., and Germany resort to the usage of the direct distribution channels. The availability of an upgraded infrastructure along with a distinct distribution network aids the companies in adopting direct distribution.

The product manufacturers are involved in direct sales through a vast network consisting of selected product distributors, which are focused on providing the product to the consumers. Therefore, the volume of products sold through direct channels accounted for around 65.7% in 2019, which is higher than the quantity sold through a third-party channels.

The revenue generated through direct sales is estimated to be on the higher side on account of the high profits obtained by the companies manufacturing the products due to the nonexistence of intermediaries. However, the third-party distribution is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising adoption of the channel by major market players.

The key players operate through distributors supplying products solely manufactured by the company, thereby increasing the area of operation. In addition, the companies prefer using third party based distribution channels to supply building and construction tapes in the regions and locations characterized by instability in the business environment.

Consumers in the residential segment in North America exhibit high adoption on account of heightened concerns regarding aesthetics. However, the consumers in Asia Pacific are accustomed to the usage of alternative products such as adhesives and sealants. The demand for adhesive tapes in the residential segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 in terms of revenue on account of the rising product usage for bonding and barrier protection. The usage of advanced products for glazing and bonding of trims and panels is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The product demand in the commercial buildings is estimated to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2027 owing to the high aesthetic properties offered by the product coupled with its broad application scope in such installations. The product application in bonding and mounting in commercial establishments as well as in temporary applications is expected to further drive the growth.

The growth of commercial construction in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for adhesive tapes, thereby augmenting the market growth in near future. Furthermore, increased penetration of the product glazing, which is extensively used in the commercial construction along with the rising demand for advanced products for specialized applications, such as sealing, is expected to drive the growth.

The demand for building and construction tapes in the residential segment in North America is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027, in terms of revenue. The growth can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the national governments to provide housing facilities to the rising population. The presence of independent agencies such as INFONAVIT, PEMEX, and CONAVI is likely to fuel the growth of regional residential construction sector.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness an increased demand for foam backing material owing to its increased use in double-sided products, extensively used in various building applications. High volume growth has been noted for PVC backing material on account of its properties, such as resistance to heat and dimensional stability, which also contributes to its increased usage in the growing construction industry in this region.

The rising demand for building and construction tapes in Japan can be attributed to the improved economic conditions and the reconstruction of existing facilities owing to the upcoming sporting events in 2020. The product demand is estimated to reach USD 302.9 million by 2027 due to the increasing investments in infrastructure, healthcare, housing construction, and educational institutions.

The growth in the commercial sector in Brazil is attributed to the inclusion of the private sector in the infrastructure development for economic development. The development of the commercial construction sector in the economy is expected to account for the increasing demand for specialized tapes possessing high strength for multiple applications.

The global market is characterized by the presence of key players, including 3M, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, and Shurtape Technologies, LLC. These companies are involved in extensive R&D activities for the production of superior products to obtain significant market share.

The presence of a high level of price differentiation incorporated by the manufacturing companies is expected to contribute significantly to the increased competitive rivalry among the players. Furthermore, the availability of a limited number of manufacturers for reinforced and specialty products is anticipated to result in boosting the product prices, in turn, augmenting the companyâ€™s profitability.

