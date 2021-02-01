Building Envelope Market Expected at USD 129.65 Billion, Projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% by 2026 | Key Players DowDuPont, Tata Steel, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Nanawall, Zahner, Sika

The Global Building Envelope Market is expected at USD 129.65 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% between 2019 and 2026. Various countries, such as, India, China, U.S., U.K. are taking key initiatives to introduce the sustainable development in building construction. These countries are introducing building energy codes for commercial building in order to obtain sustainable development. The primary purposes of these codes are to reduce the energy consumption and eventually reduce negative impact on the environment.

For instance, according to European Union, 12% of building stock in Europe is public, whereas 88% is private buildings. Thus, their government is promoting the application of sustainability in building design and construction more in private sector. Moreover, according to the U.S. department of energy, the building energy codes is expected to save around USD 126 billion, 841 MMT of avoided CO2, and 12.82 quads of energy during 2010-2040. The adoption of building energy codes program to lead towards the sustainable development, which in turn is expected to be major driver for the market during forecast period.

The construction industry has a negative impact on environment, which causes loss of forest and agricultural land, air pollution, loss of non-renewable sources of energy. For instance, U.S. framed National Environment policy, which has regulations that may delay the construction projects in upcoming years. Thus, the various countries are formulating a stringent regulation, which is expected to restrain the growth of market during forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are: W.RMeadows, BASF SE, 3M, Linde Group KG, DowDuPont, Keene Building Products, Tata Steel, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Nanawall, Zahner, Sika.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

