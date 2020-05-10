Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software Market- Worldwide Growth Survey by 2027 Archidata, Asite, Autodesk Inc, Beck Technology., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, Dassault Systsmes, NEMETSCHEK INC, RIB Software SE, Trimble

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software market growth, precise estimation of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a digital demonstration of a construction project, which can be used by engineers, architects, and other construction professionals. Building Information Modeling helps in designing, planning, constructing, operating, and maintaining the diverse physical infrastructure coupled with quick data exchange amongst the involved entities. Today, building information modeling (BIM) software tool is becoming exceptionally popular among end-users due to its lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs), time and money-saving, etc.

The rising BIM trends, increase in population and ongoing urbanization, and growing BIM adoption are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the building information modeling software market. However, the high cost of software and a limited number of trained professionals are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the building information modeling software market. Moreover, government mandates regarding the usage of BIM in building constructions are anticipated to propel the growth of the building information modeling software market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

o Archidata Inc.

o Asite

o Autodesk Inc

o Beck Technology.

o BENTLEY SYSTEMS

o Dassault Systsmes

o NEMETSCHEK INC

o RIB Software SE

o Trimble

The research on the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020-2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

