Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Trends, in-Depth Assessment, New Strategies, Price, Future Roadmap and Key Players like AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic material which is used to replace certain conventional building materials; it is used in the parts of building such as the facade, roof, walls, and others. Increasing the use of BIPV into the new construction of building as it is a source of the electrical power are boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Growing awareness about green building and increasing the adoption of solar energy harnessing systems is further accelerates the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Increasing awareness in infrastructure companies about the zero-emission building is increasing demand for the BIVP. Moreover, BIPV improves the energy efficiency of the building; henceforth, boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. However, the high cost associated with BIPV is the key hindering factor for the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The growing demand for the solar solution in the construction of the building is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

– AGC Inc.

– Avenston Group

– BELECTRIC

– BiPVco

– Canadian Solar

– First Solar

– Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe

– Heliatek GmbH

– Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– Onyx Solar Group LLC

The report analyzes factors affecting building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

