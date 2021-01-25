Buildings Construction Market Size, Industry Types, Share, Top Manufacturers China State Construction Engineering, D.R. Horton, China Railway Construction, Lennar and Kiewit Building | Forecast 2020-2023

Building construction market is segmented into Nonresidential Building Construction and Residential Building Construction. Nonresidential Building Construction includes establishments involved in construction of nonresidential buildings such as airports, assembly plants, cement plants, chemical plants, grain elevators, hospitals, hotels, office buildings, restaurants, schools and shopping malls.

Residential Building Construction comprises companies constructing residential buildings such as apartments, condominiums, cottages, duplexes, row houses, town houses and vacation homes. It also includes new housing for-sale builders and residential remodelers.

Construction companies are increasingly using autonomous construction vehicles and heavy equipment to improve productivity. These automated vehicles are equipped with sensors, cameras and GPS. Real-time data obtained from these devices helps in remote monitoring of jobsite and reduces construction time. Vehicles connected through IoT, telematics and RFID tracking technologies are also helping the construction industry to be more collaborative, efficient and safe.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• China State Construction Engineering

• D.R. Horton

• China Railway Construction

• Lennar

• Kiewit Building

The Buildings Construction report focuses on the Buildings Construction in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Nonresidential Building Construction

• Residential Building Construction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Residential Buildings

• Nonresidential Buildings

