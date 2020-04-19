Bulletproof designs contemporary new packs for Ritz

Impenetrable has worked with Mondelēz International to patch up the packaging for its Ritz snacking portfolio.

While a few marketers demand that you ought to never change a great brand, at times notorious names need sprucing up every once in a while.

Some portion of a general relaunch of the iconic cracker brand, Ritz was getting ignored in the developing snacking aisle, with an ever increasing number of purchasers looking for more healthier alternatives.

A Bulletproof spokesperson said: “We set about creating a contemporary new design, updating the key brand assets to reflect the new healthier positioning by simplifying and creating a new brand world of natural substrates, textures and styling.

“We defined the role of red across the Ritz portfolio and built a clear system that heroed Ritz red for the core cracker product and gradually gave way to sub-range colours. The result is a unified, more appealing range that still packs in the deliciously snackable flavour consumers know and love.”

Melissa Stuart, Brand Manager for Ritz at Mondelēz International said: “When we were looking to relaunch Ritz, our natural choice for design partner was always going to be Bulletproof. Having created a best-in-class design for the portfolio five years ago, Bulletproof has again delivered a bold design bursting with appetite appeal and real punch that will entice both existing and new consumers to try our delicious – and healthier – new recipes.”