Buna-N Rubber Market by 2026 Opportunities, Threats, Business Overview, Competitive Study, Growth Trend

Buna-N Rubber Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Buna-N Rubber market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Buna-N Rubber Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Buna-N Rubber market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Buna-N Rubber Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Lanxess, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A, Zeon Corporation, Sibur Holding, Omnova Solutions Inc .

Global Buna-N Rubber Market is predicted to reach xx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository, the Buna-N Rubber market has witnessed unprecedented growth until 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026. The report provides a 10-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Buna-N Rubber market is predicted to gain in major regions like USA, India, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Africa, South America, The Middle East, and Others.

The qualitative research report on Buna-N Rubber market covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Buna-N Rubber market:

Key players:

Lanxess, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A, Zeon Corporation, Sibur Holding, Omnova Solutions Inc

Key questions answered in the report:

✒ Detailed Overview of Global Buna-N Rubber market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

✒ Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

✒ What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

✒ What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Buna-N Rubber market?

✒ SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

✒ What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

✒ Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

✒ What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

✒ What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

✒ What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

1 Buna-N Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Buna-N Rubber Product Overview

1.2 Buna-N Rubber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hoses

1.2.2 Cables

1.2.3 Molded Seals

1.2.4 Gloves

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Buna-N Rubber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Buna-N Rubber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Buna-N Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Buna-N Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Buna-N Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Buna-N Rubber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Buna-N Rubber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Buna-N Rubber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Buna-N Rubber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Buna-N Rubber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Buna-N Rubber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.1 Buna-N Rubber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Mining

4.1.5 Construction

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Buna-N Rubber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Buna-N Rubber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Buna-N Rubber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber by Application

5 North America Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Buna-N Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Buna-N Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Buna-N Rubber Business

10.1 Lanxess

10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lanxess Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.2 Sinopec

10.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sinopec Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.3 Kumho Petrochemical

10.3.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kumho Petrochemical Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kumho Petrochemical Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.3.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

10.4 TSRC Corporation

10.4.1 TSRC Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 TSRC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 TSRC Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TSRC Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.4.5 TSRC Corporation Recent Development

10.5 JSR Corporation

10.5.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 JSR Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 JSR Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JSR Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.5.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

10.6 LG Chem

10.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LG Chem Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LG Chem Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.7 Versalis S.P.A

10.7.1 Versalis S.P.A Corporation Information

10.7.2 Versalis S.P.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Versalis S.P.A Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Versalis S.P.A Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.7.5 Versalis S.P.A Recent Development

10.8 Zeon Corporation

10.8.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zeon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zeon Corporation Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zeon Corporation Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.8.5 Zeon Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Sibur Holding

10.9.1 Sibur Holding Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sibur Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sibur Holding Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sibur Holding Buna-N Rubber Products Offered

10.9.5 Sibur Holding Recent Development

10.10 Omnova Solutions Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Buna-N Rubber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omnova Solutions Inc Buna-N Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omnova Solutions Inc Recent Development

11 Buna-N Rubber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Buna-N Rubber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Buna-N Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

