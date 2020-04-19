Burgopak Unveils Duallok CR3: A New Child-Resistant Packaging System

Developed by an award-winning design team to supply the foremost stunning, user-friendly and compliant package for high-end controlled substances, Burgopak’s Duallok CR3 uses a proprietary double lock design. it’s certified under the 16 CFR 1700 guidelines for child-resistance, keeping youngsters safe and brands compliant.

The pack consists of a card-based tray and sleeve (imagine a really premium matchstick box) with bolstered end-beams and a protection system. once closed, the contents are firmly bolted at intervals the pack, providing a reliable barrier to entry by youngsters.

The contents are accessed by pressing two buttons on the side of the pack and pushing the tray out of the sleeve. This three-step method creates a psychological feature challenge on the far side the problem-solving capabilities of young youngsters. except for adults, the straightforward directions written on the surface of the box offer enough insight to open the package

Once learned, the opening experience could be a straightforward, intuitive interaction that has passed senior trials for simple gap.

The sturdy locking system is formed from a skinny plastic tab, that is die-cut to cut back production prices. it’s inserted into the tray element to create the locking buttons. This piece is well removed when use and carries all relevant info to assist utilisation.

The format is tailored to suit a spread of product that fall at intervals the controlled substances class with the further potential for customized configurations.