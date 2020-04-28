Burn Care Industry 2019-Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2026

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on Burn Care Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Burn Care Market. This Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2019 to 2026.

Global burn care market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Burn Care. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Thermo Fisher Scientific, ABB, PerkinElmer Inc., Keit Ltd, Ibsen Photonics A/S, Carl Zeiss AG, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Raptor Photonics, Magritek Ltd, Thorlabs, Inc., Avantes BV, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Merck KGaA, B&W Tek, StellarNet, Inc., Si-Ware Systems, Galaxy Scientific Inc., Block Engineering, LLC, Siemens, Danaher, Bruker and HORIBA, Ltd. among others.

Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 220 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Burn Care Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”.

About this Market: Burns are the skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. The cure of burns is related to the type and amount of the injuries. Burn can be classified into thermal burn, electrical burn, chemical burn, radiation burn, friction burn, scald burn and sun burn. The burn can be treated by using various types of burn treatments which includes water-based treatments, fluids to prevent dehydration, pain and anxiety medications, burn creams and ointments, dressings, drugs that fight infection and tetanus shot, various procedures can be used based on burn procedures which include breathing assistance, feeding tube, easing blood flow around the wound, skin grafts, plastic surgery and others. There is a wide range of burn care products available to treat burn which includes foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layer, hydrocolloid, collagen, nanocrystalline silver dressings, dressings, tapes and biologics.

Segmentation: Global Burn Care Market

Global burn care market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, depth of burn, burn type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into advanced burn care products, traditional burn care products, biologics and other burn care products

In January 2019, Mölnlycke Health Care AB declared acquisition of M&J Airlaid products. With this acquisition, it will be beneficial in reinforcement of the wound care facilities. It will also support in the supply of the airlaid material which is significant in the production of the advanced wound care dressings. This acquisition will improve Mölnlycke’s security of supply of the airlaid material.

On the basis of depth of burn, the market is segmented into partial-thickness burns, minor burns and full-thickness burns

In April 2019, Accell Group received the FDA clearance for its wound management devices, Gentrix Surgical Matrix Thin, Gentrix Surgical Matrix, and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Plus as these devices has shown activity for minimizing unwanted attachment to surrounding visceral tissue. This FDA clearance will lead to the expansion of the product portfolio in market.

On the basis of burn type, the market is segmented into thermal burn, electrical burn, chemical burn, radiation burn, friction burn and others

In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation supports European Burn Association Program. It is a training program for surgeons to inculcate the best practices and the trainings for the treatment of burns. Through this program, surgeons will get benefit from the advanced burn care knowledge of how to relief the patients during burn care.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, burn care centres, homecare, clinic and others

In August 2019, Medline Industries, Inc. announced the opening of larger Medline Mid-South distribution center in a state of Mississippi. With this expansion Medline will increase its size and workforce as well.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail

In May 2018, Hollister Incorporated, the U.S.-based global manufacturer of medical devices and equipment announced an inauguration of new distribution center, in Netherland. With this opening Hollister Incorporated will enhance its capacity to increase customer needs. With this the company will expand its offices in Europe, Asia and Africa, and will provide customer satisfaction.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2026. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Smith & Nephew announced that they have introduced the new single use PICO 14 negative pressure wound therapy system which has the capability of driven duration of up to 14 days that support its usage in large wounds and is used in deep wounds. With this product launch, the company will increase its portfolio.

In August 2018, B. Braun Medical Inc. (U.S.) a subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Prontosan Wound Gel X which is designed to cleanse and moisten wound beds for home personal care. It is applicable for diabetic leg, pressure ulcers, and foot burns, large surface area wounds, surgical incisions, and thickness wounds. It will help the company to expand wound care in the U.S. as this product is patient-friendly as well as also upsurge companies revenue from home care.

In April 2017, ConvaTec Group PLC launched Foam Lite ConvaTec dressing. It is a flexible, light silicone foam bandage to manage low to non-exuding acute and chronic wounds. This launch will expand companies portfolio for wound care and will also help to increase market share in the U.S. as it is advanced foam for wound dressings.

Table of Content: Global Burn Care Markets

Introduction Market Segmentations Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Burn Care Market, By Technology Global Burn Care Market, By Process Global Burn Care Market, BY Material Global Burn Care Market, Material Type Global Burn Care Market, BY Products Global Burn Care Market, BY End-Users Global Burn Care Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

Continued……..

Salient Features:

This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Burn Care Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2026, taking into account 2017 as the base year

It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Profiling of key market players in the world Burn Care Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

The world market for Burn Care Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Burn Care Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reportsa

Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

