Busbar Trunking Systems Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2027

The global Busbar Trunking Systems market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

The Busbar Trunking Systems market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the busbar trunking systems market.

Some of the key market participants reported in this study on the busbar trunking systems market report are ABB, ALFA Technologies Pvt Ltd, Anord Mardix Inc., C&S Electric, DAVIS, DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd, DKC Europe s.r.l., DTM Elektroteknik A.S., Dynamic Electrical Sdn Bhd, E+I Engineering (Powerbar), EAE Elektrik, Eaton, Effibar, Elecsis Ltd., Energypac Power generation Ltd., Entraco BKS, Furutec Electrical Sdn Bhd, Gersan Elektrik A.S., Godrej Industries Ltd., Graziadio, IBAR EMEA Ltd., KYODO KY-TEC Corp, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lectobar, Legrand, LINKK Busway Systems (M) Sdn Bhd, LS Cable & System Ltd., MEGABARRE EUROPE SRL, NATUS GmbH & Co. KG, NAXSO S.r.l., NISSIN ELECTRIC Co., Ltd., Pogliano BusBar s.r.l., Power Plug Busduct Sdn. Bhd., RTC-ELECTRO-M Ltd., Schneider Electric, SIEMENS AG, Stardrive Busducts Ltd., TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY, Vass Electrical Systems, and WEG, among others.

Research methodology

For the busbar trunking systems market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018, and a forecast made for 2018–2026. We only consider low and medium voltage busbar trunking systems for calculating the market size. The volume given in the busbar trunking systems market research report is in meters. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of busbar trunking systems based on conductor material and product type across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast evaluates the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (meters) of the global busbar trunking systems market.

To deduce market value size, the cost of each conductor material has been considered, along with the variation in price in each region. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global busbar trunking systems market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data was then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both, supply-side and demand-side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global busbar trunking systems market.

The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual cost of busbar trunking systems, and the cost by brands in the global busbar trunking systems market over the forecast period. PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global busbar trunking systems market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global busbar trunking systems market.

The Busbar Trunking Systems market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

