Business Opportunities in Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2014-2023
Key Highlights
– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the construction industry and had a total market value of $6,68,242.4 million in 2018. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 8.8% over the 2014-18 period.
– Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $3,72,947.2 million in 2018. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $2,00,618.6, $57,210.3, and $37,466.3 million, respectively.
– China is expected to lead the construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $4,10,100.0 million in 2023, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $2,76,096.2, $68,954.0 and $40,624.6 million, respectively.
