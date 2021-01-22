Butyl Rubber Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Butyl Rubber Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and Region. Based on the Product Type, Global Butyl Rubber Market is sub-segmented into Butyl Rubber, Polybutadiene Rubber, Styrenic Block Copolymer, and Nitrile Butadiene Rubber. On the basis of Application, the Global Butyl Rubber Market is classified into Tire, Non-Tire, Automotive, Footwear, Industrial and others.

Butyl rubber is popular as Isobutylene-isoprene rubber, and is a synthetic rubber. It is formed by process of copolymerizing isobutylene. Industry experts predict the fastest growth for this market in the forecast period. This is on account of the superior product properties in comparison to natural rubber, tear strength, aging and heat resistance properties which has made it more popular in comparison to normal rubber.

Across the globe, butyl rubber industry is present in the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The major demand comes from Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand from automobile industry.

The major contribution in the butyl rubber market size is by companies ExxonMobil Chemical, Lanxess, Japan Butyl Company, Yanhua Petrochemical Company, Xiongye Chemical, and some more. ExxonMobil Chemicals is the leader contributor in China Butyl rubber market. The key players are also keen to work in line with the new emission standards set by Government, which requires manufacturers to reduce fuel consumption in trailers and tractors. To improve the fuel efficiency industry experts are focusing on developing new and innovative materials and high grade butyl rubber. In turn causing addition to butyl rubber market size.

Butyl rubber market can be segmented by Type as Regular, Chlorinated and Brominated. Based on Application it can be segmented as Adhesives, Sealants used as rubber roof repair, Tubeless tire liners and many more. Based on end user, it is segmented as Automotive Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Rubber Industries and many more.

With the developing economy demand for vehicles and automobiles is constantly growing. This in-turn increases the demand for tires and tubes by almost up to xx% and in turn growth of Butyl Rubber. It is also widely used in healthcare industry as stoppers and seals for medicines, due to its inherent qualities that helps it act as a gas barrier. Some other popular areas of uses are adhesives and construction industry for roof sewing and damp proofing. The increasing health consciousness amongst people is also adding to the rise in butyl rubber market demand.

The negative impact on air pollution caused by use of Isobutylene is a major concern area. Isobutylene, a liquid, when released into the atmosphere causes eye and nose irritation and nausea. Governments have worked and tried to set up standards to ensure minimizing the impact of same. Special skill set is required for production of butyl rubber so the scope of new competition in butyl rubber industry is very less.

The current trends indicate a steady increase in demand of the butyl rubber industry with major business coming from the Asia Pacific region of the world. Butyl rubber is popular for its various features and uses across the globe. It is garnering attention and becoming popular amongst the end users ensuring its market space.

Segmentation for global butyl rubber market:

The various segments of Global Butyl Rubber Market are,

End Users:

Automotive Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Rubber Industries

Types:

Regular

Chlorinated

Brominated

Applications:

Adhesives

Sealants used as rubber roof repair

Tubeless tire liners

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

