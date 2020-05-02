BUYER INTENT DATA TOOLS MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH INSIGHTS, TARGET AUDIENCE, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE WITH GLOBAL INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2027

Buyer intent refers to the probability of a customer to buy a product. Buyer intent data tools cumulate and provide context regarding when customers and prospects are interacting with a brand. These tools capture research about actual buyer journeys as well as signs of their buying intention. Organizations use buyer intent data tools to spot companies with account-based marketing campaigns, to customize website experiences for online customers, and to compute inbound leads on the basis of engagement with their company. Furthermore, the data collected is used by the businesses to comprehend the selection of products or integrations, which can help to fulfill their customers’ requirements. These tools are primarily used by marketing, sales, and customer success teams.

With the intense global competition in almost every industry, marketing is becoming extremely complex. Thus, companies are seeking tools that can help them to generate better ROI along with gaining insights on effective marketing strategies, which in turn is propelling the growth of the buyer intent data tools market. Furthermore, the increasing use of the e-commerce platform is another significant factor driving the buyer intent data tools market. However, lack of awareness among organizations, particularly SMEs, regarding the benefits delivered by these tools, is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of buyer intent data tools market.

Some of The Leading Key Players In Buyer Intent Data Tools Market:

1.6sense Insights, Inc.

2.Bombora

3.DEMANDBASE, INC.

4.DiscoverOrg

5.eCHO B2B Intent (180byTwo)

6.EverString Limited

7.G2.com, Inc.

8.Lattice Engines, Inc.

9.Priority Engine (TECHTARGET)

10.PUREB2B

Global Buyer Intent Data Tools Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

