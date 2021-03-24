Cables and Accessories Market Competitor Analysis, Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers by 2027

Cables and Accessories Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Cables and accessories are used for transmission of electrical power or signals. Rising focus on grid interconnections, the growth of offshore wind farms, and improved power generation capacity is increasingly generating the demand for cables and accessories. Moreover, improving long-distance T&D infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth of the cables and accessories market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow massively in the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives and investments in smart city development in countries such as China and India.

The cables and accessories market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in renewable energy generation coupled with supportive government initiatives for the expansion of T&D systems. Additionally, the surge in demand for power generation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is a hindrance to the cables and accessories market. On the other hand, the adoption of smart grid technology is a significant growth opportunity for the cables and accessories market in the coming years.

The report Cables and Accessories Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Leading Cables and Accessories Market Players:

ABB Limited

Bayerische Kabelwerke AG

Ducab (Senaat)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

