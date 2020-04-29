Caffeinated Beverage Market is growing so rapidly with the major factors| Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; Monster Energy Company; PepsiCo; RED BULL; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Caffeinated Beverage Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; Monster Energy Company; PepsiCo; RED BULL; Rockstar, Inc.; THE COCA-COLA COMPANY; Arizona Beverage Company; BAWLS ACQUISITION; Living Essentials Marketing, LLC; LUCOZADE; Beaver Buzz; COTT CORPORATION; Clear Cut Phocus; Jolt Cola; SlimFast; LIMITLESS; DANONE; Nurish Brands, Inc. among others.

Global caffeinated beverage market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Caffeinated Beverage Market Trends | Industry Segment By Product (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, RTD Tea & Coffee, Sports Drinks, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Caffeinated beverages are drinks that contain caffeine which is a legally-acceptable stimulator for the body. These beverages are widely popular and accepted as a source of energy for individuals. Caffeine is very commonly found in tea and coffee and these two beverages are one of the most widely accepted globally. Other forms of drinks involve addition of caffeine as an ingredient during the processing and development phase.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced levels of strength and greater metabolism of the body with the consumption of these beverages are factors propelling the growth of the market

Increasing standards of living due to higher volume of income amongst individuals is expected to drive the market growth

Various promotional and marketing activities on online and offline modes is expected to influence the choices of consumers giving rise to a higher adoption rate for these beverages

Various innovations and research-based activities to involve natural sweeteners in these products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concern regarding the negative impacts that caffeine has on the human body is expected to hinder the market growth

Regulations regarding the banning of several beverages consisting caffeine and usage of caffeine in certain variants of beverages also restricts the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, DANONE’s subsidiary Danone North America announced the launch of “Oikos Pro Fuel” protein-packed caffeinated dairy beverage under the brand of “Oikos”. The product provides high caffeine content in a new form helping deliver high volumes of energy in individual servings bottle. The product combines two of the fastest growing segments of beverage industry that are dairy beverages and energy drinks bringing a highly innovative range of products for consumers

In August 2019, Clear Cut Phocus announced that they had expanded their distribution channel to tap into the grocery chains of United States such as “Lucky’s Market” and “Giant Food Stores”. This will help ensure that their innovative products are delivered to a greater volume of consumers as the need for fulfilling the caffeinated beverage demands reaches new heights and various manufacturers are focusing on development of better forms of delivery for caffeine. The company also announced the availability of a new flavour for their innovative caffeinated sparkling water, “Peach” which will be combined with the existing flavour variants commercialized by the company

