Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have cosmetics based micro-transactions:

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new version has been released on October 25, 2019. The date was marked off by the fans of this iconic game. People have shown real excitement for this game.

Looking at the game it would be right to say that developers at Infinity Ward will be doing everything that they can to amuse the players with friendly and amazing game. In past COD has been griped about the micro transactions. The same was true for the latest Black Ops 4. It is a fun multiplayer game via accounts and these micro transactions pop up frequently.

This is not what players of FPS games want to experience in the COD game. All those who have anxiously waiting for the Infinity Ward will be exploiting the said system this year and it has been a huge relief. It was earlier official announced and now has been seen that there are nothing like these micro-transactions dealing with skills or weapons. Otherwise these are known as pay to win system.Call Of Duty: Modern Warefare Will Have Microtransactions was rumors earlier.

The only micro transactions that will be accessible in the game would be soft reboot deal with cosmetics. This is indeed a huge confirmation that Infinity Ward has went on announcing. This has made this game to be opened for several possibilities. Rather than worrying about upgrading the soldiers stats and buying guns with actual money you will earn these as a progress.

This is the first person shooters that used to almost two years ago. This is one of the reasons why this genre of the game has gained popularity. No doubt, the Infinity Ward is treating the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in a very careful manner. The developers are well aware of the fact that this game means a lot to the people. Therefore, they are putting in every effort to make this game better and better for the players with every update.

Infinity Ward did share that the game will have a battle pass earlier the game was released. One of the versions was said to be completely free of cost and the others one is highly priced and will cost money to the players. As soon as players will unlock, they will see everything that could be seen to access the premium route. This is one of the honest policies that developers can begin implementation more frequently.

The announcements about the game actually made the players excited about the game even when it was not released. After the release, it took players madly and they are in love with it all over once again. There have been several new modes, an intricate progression to pass by, and an epic campaign. This can be termed as one of the best games being offered by COD to date. It was hoped that the game would stay firm about the micro-transaction policies and it turned out to be true in every possible manner. Enjoy the new version of the game to your full and wait for the next one.