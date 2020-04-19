Can a New Packaging like Perdue’s Truly Lure Millennials?

Perdue Farms has recently unveiled a new packaging in their bid to attract the millennials into buying their product. And they are not the only ones doing this.

“We are hoping for a significant increase in sales. We expect a bump with this. Millennials are entering that space. We want to pick them up as loyal consumers, as they continue to grow their families,” said Eric Christianson, chief marketing officer of the poultry company, in a USA Today report.

The packaging, the USA Today described, will feature “bold graphics with clean lines and basic colors” to attract millennials to a brand that is “dated.” The new packaging will also come with note “freshness guarantee” and therefore dropping the “Fresh From Family Farms Since 1920” tagline, according to the news report.

The millennials, of course, are those born sometime between 1977 to 2000, making up at least 25 percent of the US population. MillennialMarketing.com estimated that their purchasing power is at least a trillion dollars and that they have “huge influence on older generations.”

Various companies across different industries are spending to get to know millennials even better. Forbes, in a report, said millennials have been often branded by the society either as entitled or impatient. However, later studies revealed that they are likely to pay more if they are supporting a cause.

“They’re an entrepreneurial population that takes delight in supporting local businesses. They’ve been brought up learning about things like global warming and preserving natural resources. As a result, they’re committed to preserving the world’s natural resources. Businesses that actively support and promote a greener economy will get millennials to take a breather from scrolling and learn more about what the company has to offer,” the Forbes report added.

As such, it is not surprising that Perdue Farms is focusing on their rebranding to highlight their poultry products’ “freshness guaranteed” logo.

This, Christianson added, is part of Perdue Farms’ “contemporizing” the brand.

Only time – or perhaps the millennials themselves – can tell if Perdue Farms has indeed made the right move.